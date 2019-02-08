Photos: Supplied / Hilton Barber

Cape Town – Consumers are moving towards a more sustainable and less wasteful lifestyle. Local designers are now heeding the call. The Ethical Market (THEM) was launched in 2017 for this very reason, hoping to create awareness and mindfulness regarding fashion and the practices involved.

For instance: do you know the process that goes into making your most-beloved garment? Is it locally made or imported? These are important questions to ask.

THEM takes place again this month in Cape Town and provides a platform for local and ethically made brands to showcase their products together. It’s also an opportunity to tell the stories behind each brand and meet the designer.

“A change in our consumption can only take place when the consumer is educated on what they are actually buying. THEM was conceptualised to raise awareness around this, and to support local brands who are not only incredibly talented but also committed to local and ethical production, in turn creating jobs,” says Emma Longden of The Ethical Market and Sitting Pretty.

THEM will feature the following ethical brands:

Merwe Salt - apparel.

Sitting Pretty - apparel.

Asha: Eleven - apparel.

Pichulik by Nadya - apparel.

Anon - apparel.

Forecast Raincoats - apparel.

Silvan - apparel, scarves, illustrations.

Daphne - scarves.

Temple of Reason - men's beachwear.

Black Betty - jewellery.

Meraki Jewellery - jewellery.

Lichen and Leaf - jewellery.

Yellow - jewellery.

Galagao Shoes - shoes.

Uzuri Shoes - shoes.

Irina Herf - bags.

We All Share Roots - accessories.

Nette Rose - lingerie.

Bili Bra Wear - lingerie.

Ark Paper - stationery.

The market is on at The Bello Studio at The Old Biscuit Mill in Woodstock until February 16.

