SOUTH Africa came out tops at the Safari Awards Africa 2019 and won in 10 of the 18 categories of the awards.

South Africa won big at the Safari Awards Africa 2019 when it was named the best Safari experience on the continent at the weekend. The country came out tops in 10 of the 18 categories of the awards and was voted the best on nominees by country out of 13 countries.

The platform has worked closely with South African Tourism on Africa's Travel Indaba, promoting it pre-show and during the show.

The award boosts South African tourism.

Head of Global Trade for South Africa for Tourism Bradley Brouwer said: “The importance of this award is that it sets us apart from all the other safari destinations, as we have the unique advantage of being able to showcase our world-class ocean safaris with our credible land safari offerings. Being awarded this prestigious accolade is a true honour.”

Managing director of Pulse Africa Sandy Wood was among the International judges on the panel.

She said: “The winners are all world-class operations and that's why they win. They also demonstrate consistent excellence over time.”

The awards were endorsed by the Safari Guild, a travel buyer organisation run by its travel professional members. It boasts 6500 buyers into Africa and generates $3.5billion (R50bn) a year.

Miranda Travel Group and non-executive director of travelexpo360.com Henry Hallward said: “South Africa is in competition with every other destination, not only in Africa, but in the world, so this award sets it apart. The award is a massive endorsement for South Africa, as the award tells agents that the Safari Guild is saying they love the South African product and that the country is a great destination.”

The entries were judged over a week after agents and clients nominated and rated them online.

The awards were sponsored by travelexpo365.com, an online platform for the travel industry.

“Only experiences with a rating over a set number become visible to the judges for them to judge. Not all agents and buyers can come to events such as Africa's Travel Indaba. This platform does not compete with such events, but coexists with them,” said Hallward.

CAPE TIMES