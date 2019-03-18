Charnel Hattingh, national marketing and communications manager Fidelity ADT, shares her tips with us.

1. Keep doors locked and don’t let anybody in through the gate without checking with their parents.

2. If there is an alarm system, teach them how to activate and de-activate it and how and when to use panic buttons.

3. Show them where the list of emergency contacts is - including the 10111 number - and explain when and how to use it.

Social media safety

4. Never post any personal information online - like an address, email address, passwords or mobile number.

5. Think carefully before posting messages, pictures or videos of yourself. Once you’ve put a picture of yourself online most people can see it and may be able to download it, it’s not just yours anymore.

6. Keep your privacy settings as high as possible.

7. Don’t befriend people you don’t know.

8. Don’t meet up with people you’ve met online. Your child should always tell you if an online contact they have never met suggests they meet up.

9. If a child sees something online that makes them feel uncomfortable, unsafe or worried: they should leave the website, turn off their computer and tell someone immediately.

10. If you’ve arranged an outing for your kids make sure that they are prepared and understand what they are and aren’t allowed to do.

They need to be clear on the transport arrangements and never go anywhere with a stranger. Tell them to find a security guard in the mall if they are scared or unsure of what to do.

Cape Times