The AfroFest is proud to announce a city-wide African Culture festival that will take place from 21-24 September, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. Joining hands with local entrepreneurs and artists, The AfroFest 2019 again presents the freshest collaborative festival putting the spotlight on indigenous African art, music, crafts and food culture in the city. Lovers of Africa from all backgrounds are invited to explore different locations around the city with day and night-time activities in celebration of the South African public holiday weekend for Heritage Day.

With a decentralized format, the festival features a geographically dispersed variety of venues, activities, and participants upholding the vision of a modern African City. This allows visitors from different backgrounds to participate under the unifying appreciation of African culture in Cape Town, while showcasing and empowering independent culture-makers and venue owners in multiple suburbs.

The AfroFest offers a unique opportunity for an experience of Cape Town that resonates more deeply with the artists and entrepreneurs in communities, and with Africa as a whole!

Participating venues include (but are not limited to) Iziko Museums, Mali South, Jimmy Jimalo’s, Copa Cabana, Monomotapa, Nomad Bistro&Bar, Global Nomad Backpackers (CBD), KASI-RC, The Fugly Art Gallery (Khayelitsha), Voom Voom Vintage, Obz Lifestyle Market, The Drawing Room, Made in Africa Label (Observatory), Malusi’s Tavern (Langa).

Participating activators, performers & artists include (but are not limited to) Eric Omba, Sylvestre Kabassidi, DJ Mava, Magent, Selective Hearing, DJ Mafiana, DJ Spider, Shuku Design, Letsopa La Ruca, Sibondha Wood, Gerald Paidomoyo, Naledi, Handmade, Marcelino Manhula, and Ivy’s Kitchen.

Festival highlights :

21: the weekend starts with activities all day in Observatory, with the "East African Wave" and the "Heritage weekend market". Discover music, food and goods from local creatives and entrepreneurs, as well as fashion and discussion panels about what Heritage means in Africa today. In City Centre, "Afro-top" will be the perfect place to relax and mingle while contemplating Table Mountain from their superb balcony. The night will give way to the "Southern African Wave" in town, until late!

22: Stimulate skills and thoughts, through crafts masterclasses (mosaics with Marcelino Manhula), "This is our Heritage" community exhibition, and film screenings. Or relax on Green market square, with the “African Sundays live” concert.

23: a new week starts with a full day of activities in partnership with Iziko Museums, featuring Xhosa basket weaving, story telling and short films screenings. The evening follows with a comedy night in town, and the "West African Wave"!

24: Heritage day, officially, at last! Activities for all will keep running with Iziko Museums, and Observatory will be bustling with music, and the smells of delicious African foods in the streets. Food, wine, beer tasting - it's all there! Dance lovers simply cannot miss the traditional dance challenge in Khayelitsha. Lovers of braai meat and music will find the real taste of Mzansi in Langa, with a guaranteed ambiance! As the evening kicks in, relax your senses with the "Irry Evenings" in town, and a comedy show to finish the weekend with a smile.

A R250 pass offers the following:

- free entry to all events (concerts, dance shows, fashion shows, film screenings, storytelling, discussions... etc. as per programme attached - total value over R600 - includes food+beer+wine tasting at Own Your Heritage)

- R150 discount to mosaic masterclass

- 50% discount at Matekwani, 30% discounts at Mali South, 20% Made in Africa, 10% at Voom Voom, Ivy's Kitchen, Jimmy Jimalo, Monomotapa, & Copa Cabana.





