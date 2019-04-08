It is Africa’s time to shine with the African Fashion International Cape Town Fashion Week (AFICTFW) taking place on Friday and Saturday at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). AFI, a major sponsor of the Condé Nast International Conference, is once again bringing together the finest pan-African designers to showcase their latest ranges.

Designers from Nigeria, Cameroon and Morocco, with strong African aesthetic in their creations, will pair up with local favourites such as Maxhosa by Laduma, Imprint and Marianne Fassler.

“AFI is set up to showcase and propel African designers in order to promote their businesses,” says AFI founder and chief executive, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe. “The African continent boasts the world’s largest millennial population and the fastest-growing middle class. Together, this represents an enormous opportunity for African luxury and commercial fashion brands.”

South Africa’s all-inclusive women’s wear, Ruff Tung’s last showed at AFI Cape Town five years ago, and the design duo, Bridget Pickering and Ludwig Bausch, will show a “Ruff Tung Inclusive Collection”.

When it comes to model selection, Pickering says, “When we show our Inclusive collection; we use actual curve models on the runway. Not curvy celebs. Actual models who are breaking stereotypes...

“These incredible girls do this for free as our money is allocated to the AFI model pool and it seems that every year there are no other designers showing inclusively enough to get these girls booked and paid to do a show.”

Scheduled events

April 9: Masterclass at the White Space in Salt River

April 10: Xperience AFI at the White Space in Salt River

April 11: Gala Dinner

April 12 - 13: Fashion Shows at the CTICC

CAPE TIMES