WATCH: Joy, humour as SA stars say ‘tsek’ to coronavirus in video

Welcome to Cape Town has been remixed to help South Africans beat the Covid-19 blues. Cape Town – Popular local songhas been remixed to help South Africans beat the Covid-19 blues. The original features playwright and director David Kramer’s KaapKreools, one of several festivals and shows which have been postponed during the lockdown. Now, Kramer, with Vicky Davis and Schalk Joubert from the Cape Town Music Academy, have given the lyrics a positive stay-at-home twist.

“The late Taliep Petersen and I wrote Welcome to Cape Town. The idea was to encourage visitors to Cape Town and promote the Cape Town gees. The song became a huge hit and remains popular,” Kramer said.

“But today, because of Covid-19, we have no visitors, everyone’s gone home, the streets are empty – the exact opposite of what the song celebrated.

“So that gave me an idea to rewrite the lyrics describing our current situation. I hope it will bring some joy and humour in these strange times.”

The #TsekCorona! music video was filmed with smartphones and features some of Cape Town’s well known and favourite celebrities, together with fellow South Africans who also sent in video clips. Comedians Marc Lottering, Louw Venter, Rob van Vuuren and Pietman Geldenhuys, actors Theodore Jantjies, Dean Smith, Nadia Valvekens, Ivan Zimmerman and Amalia Uys, musicians Donovan Copley, Frazer Barry, Babalwa Mentjies, Albert Frost, Nick Turner, Luna Paige and Ramon Alexander all had a jol filming themselves dancing in and around their homes.

Joubert, co-producer and bass player on the remix, said: “We are very happy with the final product.

“We are also proud for it to be played on radio along with other tracks produced in the traditional way.

“The wonderful thing about technology is that we don’t have to be limited during challenging times, we just need to stay adaptable – with limitation comes innovation.”

Cape Times