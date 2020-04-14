WATCH: Star gymnast removes sweatpants while doing handstand challenge

Cape Town – The lockdown is a good time to try to get your body into shape. Most of us have modest goals, but trust an Olympic gold medallist and world champion gymnast to set the bar sky-high. A handstand is not easy to perform at the best of times, but American gymnast Simone Biles, from Texas, has taken a social media handstand challenge during lockdown to another level, garnering more than 12 million views so far on Twitter alone. After getting into a handstand, the 23-year-old uses her legs to remove her sweatpants – while remaining in a handstand position! There are few who would be able to replicate her Olympian-sized feat. It might have helped a little that she is only 1.42m tall. The viral handstand challenge, which was attempted by film star siblings such as Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, was meant to involve putting on a shirt while doing a handstand, but Biles turned it up a few notches.

Her jaw-dropping post left many of her Instagram followers in awe of her physical strength.

“I love you woman but only YOU can do this,” wrote actress Halle Berry, while even a fellow Olympic gymnast, Ellie Black, wrote, “Girl I’m too old for that. My wrists would turn to dust.”

Biles clearly hasn't taken the postponement of the Japan Olympics lying down. In a recent social media post, she perfected an axe throw.

After all, she did win four Olympic gold medals in Rio 2016 and is the most decorated gymnast in World Championship history with 25 gold medals.

She did not nominate anyone else to do the challenge – the mark of a true champion.

In her next video she intends posting online, she will do push-ups with no hands.

