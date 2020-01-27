WATCH: Thrilling 1.2km ride on world's longest zipline over the ocean in Mossel Bay









For those too scared to try the zipline on their own, you are able to enjoy it riding tandem with a guide. Picture: Facebook Cape Town – The world's longest over-ocean zipline in Mossel Bay, 384km from Cape Town, is a must for adrenaline junkies not afraid of hurtling through space at 80km/h. Costing R450 for the experience (you can book online), the thrilling 1.2km ride – from the top of the rocky cliffs above the Point to the landing platform 1 100 metres below – has at long last been opened officially. The zipline was approved by the Mossel Bay Municipality in 2017 and stretches from the St Blaize trail to the deck of the Shark Lab Mini Aquarium at the Point. For those too scared to try it on their own, you are able to enjoy it riding tandem with a guide. “I was a bit scared at first and quite shaky. But I enjoyed it. It was awesome. It was nice that I did it in tandem, so the guide did all the work for me and I just sat and enjoyed the ride.

"It was really beautiful. The view from the top is awesome,” one of the first people to give the zipline a go at the weekend told the SABC.

Clinton Lerm, one of the directors behind the new adventure facility, said: “The experience will provide speeds of up to 80km/h with incredible views of the cliffs, the sea and marine life.”

Mossel Bay municipal manager Thys Giliomee said: “I think it’s really going to attract a lot of tourists. It’s an event that’s on most people’s bucket list and they will come to this town.

"And obviously if you here, you'll have to eat somewhere and you'll have to sleep somewhere, so it’s a major tourist attraction.”

It's expected to attract as many as 8 000 to 10 000 zipline users a year.

