Screengrab: Twitter / @FritoCorn1

Cape Town – There is no doubt, fun character that he is, Prince Harry would have a good laugh at first when he watches this video – if he has time between all the new duties and responsibilities of being a father for the first time, of course. The Duke of Sussex, however, as president of animal conservation charity African Parks, would be concerned about the ethics of the matter too: that we shouldn't regard elephants, like dolphins for example, to essentially be there for our amusement.

These majestic animals should be treated with respect and, on being in close proximity, we should never disregard the power they have at their disposal – no matter how gentle they appear to be.

At the end of last year, the 34-year-old Harry flew to Lusaka and offered Zambia support with boosting the country’s dwindling elephant population.

During talks he said that African Parks would help move between 500 and 1 000 elephants from Botswana, which has the highest population of elephants in Africa, into Zambia’s Kafue National Park.

African Parks manages national parks on behalf of governments to help protect animals targeted by poachers, including elephants and rhino.

On visiting Zambia, tourists should also be aware that many elephants in Zambia come from Zimbabwe after being saved from poachers or people hoping to turn them into pets, believe it or not.

As travel photographer Brendan van Son, commenting on elephant-back safaris in Zambia, wrote: "Maybe excursions like this are necessary to the conservation and education effort.

"But for me, I find it more than a little bit difficult not to sit on the back of an elephant and think that this animal should be free. This animal should be wild."