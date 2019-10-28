Strong winds and rains stopped the 25th annual Cape Town International Kite Festival from continuing into its second and final day in Muizenberg on Sunday. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Although strong winds and rains stopped the 25th annual Cape Town International Kite Festival from continuing into its second and final day in Muizenberg on Sunday, it did not prevent the event’s hosts, Cape Mental Health, from naming a winner and runner-up in the kite competition. The competition’s winner, Gerald Gelderbloem, 55, from Parkwood, said his kite’s rectangular design with the words “#Let Hope Fly” emblazoned on it was influenced by the slogan printed on this year’s Cape Mental Health sweaters for its volunteers.

“When I saw the slogan on the sweaters, it gave me the idea to make my box kite. Today there was too much wind and rain, but Saturday was ideal for kiting,” said Gelderbloem, who said he had been taught kite-making from the age of 8 by his father.

Runner-up Bobby Gathoo, 53, from Steenberg, said: “I’ve participated in this festival ever since its started 25 years ago. I was 5 when I made my first kite from a piece of A4 paper from an exercise book and role of cotton from my mother’s sewing box.”

The theme this year is 'Let Hope Fly' at the 25th Cape Town International kite festival.

Gathoo and Gelderbloem have been volunteers at Cape Mental Health for several years.

To keep spirits flying high despite the weather, Cape Mental Health announced the renaming of the festival’s Heritage Kite competition to The Ebrahim Sambo Heritage ‘Swaeltjie” (swallow) Kite Competition.

Sambo’s son, Rifaed, spoke of their family’s long history with the initiative. “We got involved here 15 years ago, when we came on a Saturday. When we got home my father made two swaeltjie kites that same night, and that’s how we built a relationship with the festival and Cape Mental Health.”