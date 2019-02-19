Welcome to the rapidly growing phenomenon in the workplace: constant health surveillance via digital monitoring. File photo

On his 21st day back at work after a heart attack and triple bypass surgery, Chris Zubko from Irving, Texas, received a call from the office. Through an app on his phone, his boss was monitoring every step of Zubko’s recovery. “Man! I noticed your steps have picked up,’’ said Wayne Gono, 65, whose family operates Regal Plastics, a small fabrication business. “You used to be under 2 000, now you’re over 6 000. Two times you worked out this week. Good!’’

Welcome to a rapidly growing phenomenon in the workplace: constant health surveillance.

A digital fitness tracker strapped to Zubko’s wrist sends a tally of his daily movements, via the company’s UnitedHealth Group insurance account, to an app on his boss’s phone. While some employees might find this real-time feedback intrusive, Zubko, 51, said he is unfazed. “He’s a real motivator,’’ Zubko said.

Devices worn on employees’ bodies are an increasingly valuable source of workforce health intelligence for employers and insurance companies. It is fuelling a boom in the use of wrist-borne health and fitness monitors, such as those made by Fitbit and Garmin.

But the volume of sensitive health data from individual employees is exploding, too, raising privacy concerns and adding a new dimension to the relationship between workers and their employers.

Often the information is not covered by federal rules that protect health records from disclosure. When it’s combined with data such as credit scores, employees are giving up more insights about themselves than they realise.

The ever-more-sophisticated devices are measuring not just steps and distance walked but also the hours a worker spends in a sedentary state, 24/7 heart rate, and sleep duration and quality.

The goal is to help people get fit and save on health-care costs.

An employee who barely budges from their desk could be next in line for a medical intervention. That could come from a call centre run by Fitbit or a notification from Aetna, which has announced a new health-monitoring programme using Apple watches. Or, at a small employer such as Regal Plastics, it could come straight from the boss you have known for almost 25 years.

Gono said he had been using Zubko’s steps data to push the employee,who handles accounting and purchasing at the Austin office, even before his health crisis in December.

“He just wasn’t doing anything’’ when it came to exercise, Gono said. “You could tell because he would get less than 2000 steps every day. He was one of the ones that I personally always challenged.’’

Since his heart attack, “everybody’s pushing this guy. We do that with everybody, especially the ones who don’t seem to be exercising’’.

In general, employees voluntarily sign up for digital health monitoring. They are lured by cash, reduced premiums, or reimbursements for co-payments and deductibles, which have rocketed for many people with insurance. The devices are handed out free or discounted.

Employers and insurance companies are hungry for the resulting explosion of information about workers. Around 20% of large firms (200-plus employees) that offer health benefits collected data last year from their employees’ wearable devices, up from 14% in 2017, according to an annual survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

But privacy and workforce specialists warn the data could be abused to favour the healthiest employees while punishing or stigmatising those who are less healthy, or who show signs of unhealthy behaviour such as heavy drinking or drug use.

“The more that employers know about their employees’ lives, especially outside the workplace, off-duty hours, the more potential control or effects they have on their lives,’’ said Lee Tien, a senior staff attorney at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a non-profit organisation that advocates for consumer privacy on the internet.

“It’s possible,’’ he said, “there will be effects on whether you are retained, promoted, demoted or first to be laid off.

