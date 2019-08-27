The cast and crew of Mr Pannekoek and the Factory Girls: Ikie Botha, Whadia Samuels, Abdul Aziz Schroeder, Niesa Abrahams, Peter Meyer and Soli Philander. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Reliving the vibrancy of the once-booming textile factory industry, a new local production, Mr Pannekoek and The Factory Girls, will bring to the stage the story of a boy grew up in Salt River with dreams to start his own clothing business. The main character, Mr Pannekoek, was born and raised in Salt River.

The production is based on special Sunday mornings in the Pannekoek household, as this was the time Mr Pannekoek’s mother shared her tales of the “good old days” in the factory, and retold memories of the best sewing machines money could buy: Brother, Singer and Elna.

With the death of Mr Pannekoek’s mother, he acquires some financial wealth and finds himself at a crossroads in his life, contemplating whether to continue working as a normal office worker, or to fuel a burning desire to start his own business.

Mr Pannekoek wants to create his own brand, style and give life to his mom’s memories. And so the adventures of Mr Pannekoek and The Factory Girls begin.

Writer and director Soli Philander said: “Working on Mr Pannekoek and The Factory Girls is really exploring an entire aspect of my cultural history - the garment industry, which was part of a very limited offering of opportunities in entrepreneurship for coloured people in the Western Cape, the major constituency of the labour force that comprised this sector.

“Factory Girls had a certain social standing that was boldly expressed in dress, behaviour and attitude, assimilated into popular cultural trend and inclination.

‘‘Families survived for generations on the earnings of the mothers, sisters, aunts and daughters employed by the industry.

“Mr Pannekoek and The Factory Girls addresses with humour and pathos that anxious time when the clothing and textile industry started losing the battle against cheap imports and reduced demand for local production.

“A love story and the spirit of community among the staff and owner of the factory makes for a nostalgic, heartfelt celebration of a particular Capetonian energy, then and now. Sad. Tragic even.”

The show features Abdul Aziz Schroeder as Mr Pannekoek, and Facebook sensations Ikie, Waffles and Mo, who produce daily humorous skits that have taken the internet by storm.

The mom and daughter duo Whadia and Wafeeqah Samuels (Waffles and Mo) added that they were “very excited” to be making their stage debut.

The production will run at the Joseph Stone theatre in Athlone from October 25 to 28.

Tickets cost R150 and are available at House of Rad car audio store opposite Athlone Stadium or at 021 696 6992, 073 308 6758.