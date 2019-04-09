Photograph :Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Higher Education and Training Minister Naledi Pandor has slammed the DA-run City for insisting on being paid by the government for land for a college in Mitchells Plain. Mayor Dan Plato announced at the weekend that some of the R380 million the ANC-run government had allocated to reduce the skills shortage and high unemployment in Mitchells Plain must go towards the sale of a portion of land the City owns and earmarked for a new Technical and Vocational Education and Training False Bay College Campus.

The department has allocated the money towards the project to cater for 10 000 prospective students in Mitchells Plain, Strandfontein and neighbouring areas.

In announcing the funding at the weekend, without Pandor, Plato said part of it would have to go towards purchasing the 6.5 hectare piece of land from the City, which it made available at a “nominal amount”.

This he added would enable the bulk of the allocated funding to go towards the construction, set to commence once the sale is concluded.

“We are pleased that following a funding commitment from the national government, the building of this facility for higher learning can now get under way,” Plato said.

However, Pandor lambasted this saying the land should be given for free, given that it belonged to the City, “so that every cent can go towards making the campus a state-of-the-art building, that the people of Mitchells Plain so deserve.

“I have recently learnt to my astonishment that the City of Cape Town wants part of the amount allocated to build the campus to be used to purchase the land that it has made available for the construction of the campus. We say the land should be given for free.

“The construction of a new campus will start as soon as the department has come to an agreement with the City of Cape Town, regarding a piece of land where this new campus will be built,” Pandor said.

Pandor was speaking at a Youth Summit event in Beacon Hill High School, Mitchells Plain at the weekend, where residents were in support of the call for free land.

The new campus was expected to be completed in two years and will be in addition to campuses in Muizenberg, Fish Hoek, and Westlake and

Khayelitsha.

It will include a range of qualifications including electronics, electrical engineering, PV installer and spray painting, civil engineering and construction subjects, ICT, Early Childhood Development, tourism and retail.

Plato said it was unfortunate to hear Pandor’s comments regarding the sale, as the cost had not been mentioned.

“In terms of Regulation 28 of the Municipal Asset Transfer Regulations (MATR), a municipality may receive compensation for the value of an asset, as may be agreed with the organ of state. The value of an asset must be

determined in accordance with the accounting standards that the municipality is required by law to apply. The land in question is still in the process of being valued and officials are working to fast-track this.

"We will always ensure that we follow due process.

"The national minister is well aware of the process involved in providing land, as this applies to local, provincial and national government.

“If any funds are recovered from the sale, it will go directly back into providing service delivery for the people of this city. We are looking forward to concluding the sale as soon as possible so that construction can begin without delay,” he said.

Civil organisation Ndifuna Ukwazi has described the City's insistence that the land must be purchased from them rather than granted for free as another example of their “conservative interpretation of asset management legislation”.

“The City claims that it cannot transfer land for free when it will be used for housing and other needs.

"This approach makes the delivery of essential services much more difficult, and we believe that the interpretation of asset management legislation that underlies it, is not correct.”

Former Transport and Urban Development mayco member Brett Herron said public land should be used for public good.

“It should not be traded as if it is a private commodity.

"This means when there is a public purpose, as in the case of a much-needed educational facility, then one sphere of government should not be 'selling' the land to another part of government.”

