Cape Town - The Hawks are investigating allegations of fraud and corruption levelled against Hessequa DA mayor Grant Riddles. Riddles is accused of corruption and political interference in the Melkhoutfontein housing project.

The project is set to yield hundreds of housing opportunities on completion in the Hessequa municipal area. A group of residents, along with the ANC in Hessequa, handed a petition to deputy mayor Tinus van den Berg calling for Riddles to step aside in light of the allegations last week. Hessequa community activist Alexander Panzek said the community wanted clean governance.

“Residents have had enough of municipal officials who are not serious about transparency, accountability and serving all communities equally. People are desperate for clean local government in Hessequa Municipality. We need a mayor who is transparent, accountable and acts responsible in the interests of all people,” said Panzek. Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said an investigation on the matter was at an early stage. Riddles dismissed the allegations on Wednesday, saying they were politically motivated.

Hessequa DA mayor Grant Riddles is accused of corruption and fraud levelled against him. “I cannot interfere with the housing allocation. There were just people who wanted my advice with the housing project. The allegations are not true. I am willing to co-operate with anyone who is investigating the matter because I want to clear my name,” he said. ANC head of communications Sifiso Mtsweni said they called for a probe into the allegations in the council. “The ANC supports the initiative by the community and we have called for a probe into these allegations in the council, and we will be holding the mayor accountable for his corrupt activities which has now become synonymous with the DA,” Mtsweni said.

DA provincial leader Tertuis Simmers said the allegations were being addressed by the council. “The speaker of the council is addressing these allegations in accordance with the code of conduct for councillors, Schedule 7 of the Municipal Structures Act. “As a party that believes in the separation of party and state, we welcome the due process being followed, and we encourage all parties to do so too,” he said.