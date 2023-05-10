Cape Town - Litigation in a custody battle to have a minor girl returned to her British father’s care in the UK, after her mother died following a battle with cancer, was heard in the Constitutional Court this week. Judgment in the matter has been reserved after being heard by a full Bench on Tuesday.

The application for leave to appeal is against the Supreme Court of Appeal’s decision ordering that the return of the 5-year-old girl – currently in her maternal grandmother and aunt’s care in Cape Town – to her father in the UK “would expose her to the risks of psychological harm or otherwise place her in an intolerable situation”, citing as reasons that the father abused alcohol and did not have stable living arrangements. The father has been involved in litigation to have his daughter, who was born in the UK, returned to him in the UK in terms of the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction, 1980 (the Convention). According to court documents, the mother, who had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer on April 8, 2019 while still living in the UK, decided to come to South Africa primarily for the purposes of enabling her to pursue available treatment options.

The understanding between the unmarried couple was that the other would return to the UK with their daughter after her successful medical treatment in South Africa, or if nothing further could be done to treat her cancer. The mother underwent surgery on September 26 2019 in South Africa, after which she was unable to return to the UK. During their time in South Africa, the couple’s relationship deteriorated and the father returned to the UK on October 2, 2019.

The daughter remained in South Africa with her ill mother, aunt and her maternal grandmother. It was the mother’s wish that when she died, her child would remain in South Africa in the aunt’s care but the father did not agree to this. Court documents read: “(The father) approached the Central Authority for England and Wales and submitted a request for the return of the child from South Africa to the UK under the Convention on the grounds that the child’s retention in South Africa by her mother without his consent was wrongful.

“(The mother) opposed the return of the child to the UK on the grounds that the father had consented to the child remaining with her in South Africa for as long as she was undergoing treatment for cancer. In the alternative she opposed the Convention application on the ground that there was a grave risk that the child’s return to the UK would expose her to both physical and psychological harm and also place her in an intolerable situation.” While litigation continued, the mother lost her cancer battle on December 8, 2020.

On December 11, Judge Vincent Saldanha handed down judgment in the Western Cape High Court where he dismissed the mother’s defences under the Convention and ordered the child to be returned to the UK subject to certain conditions. He granted the aunt leave to appeal to the SCA where she was successful and the child was allowed to remain in her aunt’s care in South Africa. “The father admitted that at some stage while he lived with the mother, he had had some mental health challenges which caused him to misuse alcohol. But he stated that he received help offered by the UK mental health system and is continuing with his treatment regimen. He stated that he hardly drinks now,” court documents read.