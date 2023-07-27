A Security service provider accused of duping the Saldanha Bay Municipality into awarding her a R26 million tender has been released on bail at the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court. Wanda McCarthy is alleged to have misrepresented her company during the bidding process, leading to her securing the tender for security services unlawfully.

The allegations were reported by a whistle-blower to the Presidential Hotline. The matter was then referred to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for a thorough investigation. It’s alleged that McCarthy’s company had applied for the tender advertised for the provision of security services for Hopefield, St Helena Bay, Paternoster, Vredenburg, Saldanha Bay and Langebaan in 2018.

The winning company was required to provide 77 security guards to the towns, inclusive of day and night shifts, and provide labour and transportation with 10 vehicles registered in the service provider’s name. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said McCarthy was awarded the tender and her bid totalled R26.8m for three years. “On January 9, 2019, the company started providing the required security services. A whistle-blower reported irregularities in the awarding of the tender to the Presidential Hotline. Scrutiny of the company found that the accused had made false misrepresentations.”

The municipality terminated the tender after having paid R13m for services rendered in March 2020. McCarthy, who was released on R20 000 bail, was ordered not to contact Saldanha Bay officials following her appearance in court last week. The matter was expected back in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on August 21, when more charges were likely to be added, Ntabazalila said.