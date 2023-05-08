Cape Town – President Cyril Ramaphosa and several of his ministers have not answered a total of 193 written questions within the stipulated time in Parliament. This emerged from the latest parliamentary report that named and shamed ministers who failed to answer parliamentary questions.

The questions are one of the mechanisms that Parliament uses to hold Ramaphosa and his Cabinet to account on various service delivery issues. The ministers were required to respond to written questions form the MPs within 10 working days. The report showed that a total of 1 269 questions were posed to Ramaphosa and his ministers.

There were responses to 1 069 questions, 758 were late responses, 193 were not answered and seven were withdrawn. Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Mondli Gungubele had 44 outstanding answers. Next was Justice and Correctional Services Minister Roland Lamola with 21, just like Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala had 20 unanswered questions. Police Minister Bheki Cele had 16 outstanding answers, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni had seven, while Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu each had six. Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille had questions along with Public Service and Administration Minister Noxolo Kiviet.

Ramaphosa had four outstanding questions along with Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga. Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa have two outstanding questions each. The following ministers had one outstanding questions each: Cogta Minister Thembi Nkadimeng, Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi, International Relations ad Co-operation Minister Naledi Pandor, Human Settlements Mmaloko Kubayi, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Maropene Ramokgopa and Small Business Development Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

In March, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said non-compliance by members of Cabinet with the specified rules of the National Assembly was a setback in ensuring a government of the people. “As members would be aware, step four of the system of monitoring replies provides for the Speaker to reprimand in the event of continuous non-compliance or lack of improvement. “This step has not been invoked since the introduction of this system. Should there be no improvement with regard to adherence to the rules applicable to replies, I will be obliged to invoke step four of the system and reprimand the responsible Cabinet member,” Mapisa-Nqakula said.