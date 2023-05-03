Cape Town - The home affairs portfolio committee has deferred a decision on the desirability of a private member’s bill on Muslim marriages that was introduced in Parliament by Al-Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks This was to allow Hendricks and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to thrash out differences on their bills that are aimed to fix the defects that were found to be unconstitutional in the Marriage Act and Divorce Act.

In June 2022, the Constitutional Court declared certain sections of the two laws inconsistent with the Constitution, as it failed to recognise marriages solemnised in accordance with Sharia law as valid marriages in South Africa While the Department of Home Affairs has yet to introduce a bill fixing the defects, Hendricks wants Parliament to pass legislation that provides for interim registration of Muslim marriages. On Tuesday, Hendricks briefed the portfolio committee on his private members bill.

Motsoaledi said it was not necessary to proceed with the private member’s bill. “The department is currently in the process of developing an executive bill to regulate all marriages in South Africa. “The draft bill provides for most of the issues raised in the private member’s bill,” he said.

Motsoaledi also said it was clear that Hendricks’ bill was meant to provide temporary recognition and regulation of Muslim marriages. He said the department’s bill was presented to the justice, crime prevention and security cabinet committee on February 7, 2023, and would be served on the cabinet committee later this month after consultation with the Department of Justice and Constitutional Justice and the Department of Social Development. During the discussion, DA MP Adrian Roos said there should be a temporary bill until a Marriage Act was in place.

ANC MOP Bongani Bongo said commended Hendricks to bring the piece of legislation before the committee. IFP MP Liezl van der Merwe also commended Hendricks for identifying gaps in the legislation. However, Van der Merwe said the bill that was to be introduced by the department sought to protect more groups.

Hendricks said he was prepared to consider Motsoaledi’s proposal on the basis that the department’s bill would include substantive issues from his bill. “Al-Jama-ah is prepared to delay the bill,” he said. Committee chairperson Mosa Chabane said if there were issues in the private member’s bill that were in the department bill, they may need to consider working on the executive bill.