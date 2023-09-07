The National Student Aid Financial Scheme (NSFAS) leadership stability woes continue after chief information officer (CIO) Modibedi Oliphant resigned with immediate effect. Oliphant abruptly stepped down on Tuesday after he was served a notice letter of suspension, the schemes board chairperson Ernest Khosa said.

Khosa along with NSFAS senior officials briefed the National Assembly committee on higher education on Wednesday over managerial issues including the CEO Andile Nongogo being placed on leave. Werksmans Inc was appointed to probe tender allegations against Nongogo and to review procurement systems and processes. The committee heard the attorney's report into the appointment of the four service providers to disburse student allowances over a five- year period was due within a week.

“We are conscious of all the challenges NSFAS is facing. This includes the protest actions in relation to allowances and a number of articles in the media. Firstly, the wheels are not off at NSFAS and it has not collapsed. In terms of the direct payment system it was accepted by everyone following engagements and consultations. “We have appointed a reputable firm to investigate all allegations, we expect two reports; a preliminary that will be submitted within a month and a final report. The CEO in our books has not been found guilty of anything. “We have decided we will get external assistance to have a turnaround strategy and have also met the unions.

“The resignation of CIO Oliphant comes after the department wrote a notice letter of suspicion. This is due to the IT unit's performance,” he said. Khosa said the new strategy will also look at having a new communication team as they noted improvements were needed. EFF MP Mandla Shikwambana said there were internal politics at NSFAS and they have received reports there were people sabotaging the entity.

“There are people within your offices that can access the IT system, people who should not have this access. They tamper with the system and the sad part is that innocent students are affected as some are blocked. We need answers regarding this because it is very serious. We are told that the CEO is not at fault regarding the direct payment system but today we have an acting CEO. Some students have also seen a delay in payment.” Committee chairperson Nompendulo Mkhatshwa urged that the NSFAS board strengthen its administration and stabilise the leadership.

“The state of affairs at the entity are not looking good at all. We are disappointed and embarrassed that with all these increases in budget we are still faced with all these challenges that are not new,” she said. Higher Education and Training director-general Nkosinathi Sishi said the matter of NSFAS having a turnaround strategy within a week was their emphasis. “This means that NSFAS has to immediately engage the auditor-general about all the matters that were highlighted in the 2021/22 financial report as this will be linked to the strategy.

The Werksmans (report) is also due within a week and the recommendations made there including the committee’s deep concerns about the entity’s important service that is on the verge of collapse will be reported to the minister. This will form part of a final decision he is eager to make so that this sector and the public can finally say NSFAS is on a trajectory of improvement they wish to see. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation is equally a matter of interest to us, this will show that if there is any wrong doing it is acted against,” said Sishi.

He also instructed that NSFAS acting CEO and the department's DDG meet immediately in order to meet the students memorandum deadline. According to Sishi, meetings with the financial student aid were held last month amid students protests and allegations made regarding the new direct payment system. He said about 115 complaints had been received against service providers Norraco Corporation, Coinvest Africa, Tenet Technology and Ezaga Holdings.

About 44 were finalised and 71 allegations were still being probed. Khosa proposed that NSFAS be given a chance to compile a report with responses to MPs questions over an action plan and present it to the committee. “A decision has been made that the board will be more hands-on. As a result we are all here in Cape Town.”