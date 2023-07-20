The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has welcomed the Electoral Court’s dismissal of the GOOD Party’s application to postpone by-elections in George on Wednesday. The party filed an urgent application with the court on Monday, saying the IEC failed to act on serious allegations of corruption brought to them.

By-elections in wards 16, 20 and 27 were held in George on Wednesday. IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said they welcomed the court ruling. “We welcome the ruling and we are happy with the continuation of electoral democracy,” she said.

GOOD Party secretary-general Brett Herron said they approached the court concerning alleged corruption in the registration of voters. They also alleged DA provincial leader Tertuis Simmers used a municipal vehicle to canvass ahead of the by-election. Simmers on Wednesday said: “The DA notes the court decision today, dismissing GOOD’s application to postpone the George by-elections...

They are fighting only to survive, and over the last few days they have showed South Africans that they are willing to go to any length, including undermining the Constitution and voters’ constitutional right to vote. Herron said they were taking legal advice following the outcome. “The court was presented with prima facie evidence of voter registration fraud conducted by the DA.