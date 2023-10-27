Activists on Thursday decried the dismal conviction and sentencing rate of alleged gender-based violence (GBV) perpetrators, which stands at only 2%, according to the Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Response Fund’s second Integrated Annual Report. The report, released on Thursday, found that out of 9 941 GBV cases opened, only 34% of the alleged perpetrators were charged, and of these, 2% were convicted and sentenced.

“These challenges underscore the ongoing importance of supporting community-based organisations (CBO's) and enhancing grassroots-level approaches to ensure survivors can access efficient and survivor-friendly criminal justice services. Nonetheless, there has been significant progress in securing protection with, 61% having been granted (1 051 out of 1 730 applied for) to GBV survivors. “By extension, CBO’s have played a crucial role in offering comprehensive post-violence response, care support and healing services under Pillar 4. These services have been extended to a total of 7 473 survivors encompassing various initiatives such as offering temporary shelters, operating helplines, providing food assistance and delivering psychosocial support to to 23 577 survivors. Out of this group, 7 366 survivors have been successfully referred to survivor-centred essential services, including access to Thuthuzela Care Centres,” the report noted.

Anti-GBV NPO 1000Women1Voice co-founder and trustee, Tina Thiart, said the fund was not adequately funding CBO’s in the province. She said women’s shelters faced closure due to lack of funds, and called for a look into the annual financial report. “How many organisations do they fund and give grants to? Half of the fund is still in their bank account. Appalling!” In terms of the criminal justice system challenges, Thiart said: “Police are unable to open cases and prepare the correct documents. Court documents get lost on a regular basis, and there are no IT electronic systems.

“Women do not get training and support on procedures. There are very few education officers at courts and the protection orders are another challenge – women need education to secure the correct protection order. The courts official does not help. Police do not act on all protection orders. Perpetrators take out protection orders too, or lay cases against victims to try to get them to withdraw cases,” said Thiart. Spokesperson for social service and educational organisation Ilitha Labantu, Siya Monakali, said a strong working relationship was needed with the GBVF Response Fund. “We are deeply concerned by the high prevalence rate of GBV in contrast to the low conviction rate of offenders, access to justice for survivors continues to be an area of concern and we strongly appeal to our justice system to improve its mechanisms.

We also believe that there is a need for the implementation of transformative measures to address the structural causes of gender inequalities at all levels – national, local and household. A more robust course of action needs to be taken by government in collaboration with the private sector,” said Monakali. The fund’s chief executive, Sazini Mojapelo, said South Africa holds the shameful distinction of being one of the most unsafe places in the world for women and girls and other vulnerable individuals.

“As a multi-sectoral convenor, the fund is uniquely positioned to provide support and drive action. The extension of our two-year mandate to a further three years is a vote of confidence in the work we have done thus far and offers us a range of opportunities,” said Mojapelo. “Since the launch of the fund, we have now established a solid track record of mobilising funding and responding to some of the systemic issues that hamper progress. In the coming 2023-2024 financial year, our activities will prioritise four key focus areas to further our mission of combating GBVF.