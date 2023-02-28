Cape Town - University of Fort Hare (UFH) big wigs finally got the meeting they had been calling for with President Cyril Ramaphosa to address safety and security concerns at the institution that have claimed the lives of two staff members. Ramaphosa has committed to engage with the security cluster to explore security measures in efforts to deal with safety and criminal elements in the higher education sector.

UFH vice-chancellor and principal Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, chancellor, Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, and deputy chair of its council Dr Siphokazi Koyana met Ramaphosa in Cape Town, last Thursday. This, after nearly three months of publicly calling for a meeting with Ramaphosa to assist with providing protection and support. Last month Buhlungu’s executive protection officer Mboneli Vesele was shot dead outside the professor’s house, in an alleged hit on Buhlungu.

This happened while police were yet to make arrests in the assassination of fleet manager, Petrus Roets. The Special Investigating Unit is probing the awarding of honours degrees, mismanagement of funds and other corruption matters at the institution. Buhlungu has been expressing his frustration about the lack of support and action from authorities, despite evidence relating to alleged corrupt activities.

“The president received a briefing on matters of safety and security affecting the higher education sector and was encouraged by the impetus that’s been added to criminal investigations related to the University of Fort Hare, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said. “Obviously, more still needs to be done to ensure the protection of staff and students at all tertiary institutions, including Fort Hare,” Magwenya said. Magwenya said Ramaphosa committed to further discussions with the security cluster.

“The president noted with great concern the level of criminality in and around Fort Hare that has led to the deaths of personnel and ongoing intimidation of staff,” he said. Buhlungu said: “The engagement was positive and hopeful. The president has heard our concerns and said he will now meet with the relevant ministers and the security cluster to explore security measures to assist with protecting the university going forward.” Higher Education and Training, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande also attended the meeting.