The minibus taxi task team (MBTTT) is hoping to have ironed out remaining disagreements over taxi operating transgressions within the next month. This after a 3-day imbizo held in Rondebosch ended on Wednesday with an agreement that safeguards commuter safety and outlines a clear process for continued co-operation signed.

In a joint statement issued by the task team comprising the City, Mobility Department and the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) on Thursday, they stated they had systematically worked through the enforcement consequences for each of the operating licence conditions they had committed to collectively review. “The national Department of Transport was also included in this process. Through extensive consultation and earnest deliberation, we have found common ground on what are fair and rational consequences for most of the operating licence condition transgressions. “Underpinning this exercise is the mutual priority to address fundamental challenges in the transport sector and deliver functional, reliable, safe mobility for our commuters.

“We have committed to completing this task within a four-week period ... and will redouble our efforts to find common ground on the outstanding points of disagreement,” they said. The task team further acknowledged the complexity of the work that was still ahead but said the agreement was a meaningful milestone towards ensuring that minibus taxis continue fulfilling their significant role in the overall transport network. Meanwhile, the transport ministry said at national level they were making an assessment if issues in the Western Cape were a national problem or challenge with the conditions made by provinces.

“We have convened with the drafters of the NLTA to provide guidance on a way forward. It is being analysed how we can make assessments because the idea is to standardise across, nationally, on what we mean by conditions,” the department said. Last week, Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie reported that the destructive taxi strike saw an estimated R5 billion in losses to the economy, with an estimated loss of R16 million a day to the minibus taxi industry alone. At least five people were killed and several others injured, while buses were torched and infrastructure damaged.