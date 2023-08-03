As an internal investigation relating to victimisation over sexual harassment allegations against the head of department at local government is yet to be concluded, politicians have lamented how history is seemingly repeating itself in the provincial legislature. As the investigation continues, the alleged victim, who had previously been suspended from her duties, has returned to work. During her time of suspension, the head of department remained in his position and continued his duties.

Spokesperson for the premier, Regan Thaw said: “This matter has yet to be concluded. Please note that neither the complaint nor the investigation was for sexual harassment or intimidation. Rather, the complaint was one of victimisation as a result of past complaints of sexual harassment. “The head of department remains in the position and the complainant is at work.

“In investigating these deeply sensitive matters, it is essential that everyone is treated fairly and their rights respected. “As the employer, the WCG has a duty of care to uphold and respect the rights of all government officials, particularly in circumstances where the matter is to be concluded.” Answering a parliamentary question earlier this year from GOOD Party MPL Peter de Villiers relating to the allegations against the head of department, Premier Alan Winde said the investigation was limited to the head of department and an independent investigator was appointed to conduct the probe.

Winde had said the investigation was expected to be concluded “by the end of July 2023”. De Villiers said “history continues to repeat itself” in the provincial legislature. “Provincial government has been plagued with a pattern of sexual harassment and sexual misconduct allegations.

“Unfortunately, history continues to repeat itself with the DA-led leadership appearing to protect the alleged perpetrator, while the victim is often left unsupported and forced to face their alleged abuser daily. The allegations against (the alleged perpetrator) are not an isolated case. “Let us not forget Western Cape traffic chief Farrel Payne. Payne has been accused of sexual harassment and is currently on trial. While out on R5 000 bail, he remains in his position on full pay.

“In a country that is struggling to deal with high rates of gender-based violence and rape, it is shocking that the Western Cape government is not showing better leadership,” said De Villiers. ANC leader in the provincial legislature, Cameron Dugmore, said deadlines by the premier were like promises by the DA, “they are never kept”. “We will write to the premier and ask him to produce this outstanding report to the legislature by Friday this week. If he fails to do so, we will ask the Public Service Commission to investigate and report on this matter.”