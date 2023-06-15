Cape Town - In its infancy, the Hermanus Night Shelter has turned to the public for financial assistance or volunteering services to help it stay afloat.

The shelter – the only one of its kind in the Overstrand community – started taking shape four years ago and officially opened its doors to the vulnerable during May 2022. It now needs about R300 000 to become sustainable and to offer a service to the community which needs it so desperately, said shelter treasurer, Ray Hartman. Hartman said while they were excited and hopeful to offer the service to the homeless of the community, there was still a great need for funding and volunteering services.

“We have just passed one year of operation and it definitely has been a struggle. Volunteers just don’t seem to want to be involved with night shelters. We find that we have no young people wanting to get involved with volunteering. At the moment we have six staff members which we pay monthly and our running costs per month is about R50 000 to R55 000 which means as an NGO we have to continuously raise funds. “We are totally dependent on charitable organisations, companies and individuals that are prepared to fund homeless shelters. We have had assistance for capital costs from organisations but for the running costs, the funds are not always available,” said Hartman. The shelter can currently cater to 22 males and 10 females and is almost at capacity every night.

It provides temporary overnight shelter in “safe conditions where the person’s dignity will be ensured with rehabilitation facilities and social welfare services in order to facilitate family reunification”. Ablutions and an evening meal are provided to all adults over the age of 18 who are in need of care. All persons making use of the facility agree to meet the social worker to work on their own future.

The admission fee is R10 per night or with a coupon allowing free entry. All those who are employed or receive a social grant/pension from the government will be charged R15 per night with no allowance for a coupon. Entry is on a first come first served basis, but preference is given to aged and sick persons. Everyone must be able to care for themselves. “The good thing about the shelter is that once they are inside, they are safe but when they are outside with no overnight accommodation, among themselves, there is a lot of infighting and robbing and stealing from one another.

This is mostly related to alcohol and drug abuse which is rife everywhere. “What we currently need is longterm commitment from society so we may become self-sustainable,” said Hartman. For more information, contact Hermanus Night Shelter on 083 731 0678.