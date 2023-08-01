The family of a girl allegedly sexually assaulted by a peer at a Cape Flats primary school has resorted to moving their child to another school after they said requests made to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) to transfer the alleged perpetrator were not granted. GBV activist Reverend June Dolley-Major joined the girl’s parents on Monday for a picket and a meeting with WCED senior officials and psychologists.

A memorandum of demands was also issued to the department, it included questions about how the decision was made to keep the alleged perpetrator at the same school as the victim. Dolley-Major said they saw no empathy from the senior officials during the meeting. “We were just told that all our questions will be responded to via email but said the decision to keep the boy at the same school and not transfer him was defendable. This was quite shocking because the effects and trauma this has caused the girl is known. The mother has now also lost her job because she spent most of her time out of work.

“What message is the department sending? Only one official showed empathy and that she didn’t know the boy has a history of violence. Going forward she has agreed to meet with the social worker assigned to the case and also looked for a programme that might assist the boy with his behaviour,” she said. A memorandum of demands was also issued to the department, it included questions about how the decision was made to keep the alleged perpetrator at the same school as the victim. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) The alleged victim’s mother said her child was trying to adapt to the new school but was struggling. “The past months have been challenging and my daughter was traumatised to a point she did not want to return to school. We had to find her a new school to avoid her being in the same environment with the boy. She is trying to cope at the new school and we are supporting her but it’s not easy.

“It looks like she’s the one being punished now for something that happened to her. She had to leave her friends and teachers she knew,” she said. WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the girl’s parents made a decision to remove their child from the school and they would support the learner’s integration in her new school. Several interventions had been instituted and would continue. “While the WCED has engaged with both the alleged victim and offender, we are committed to ongoing support for both learners. A restorative justice approach is being implemented. We have to take into account the ages of the learners involved and the past behaviours of the alleged perpetrator. This has informed the individual support plan.