The Minibus-Taxi Task Team (MBTTT) has hit a bumpy start with the SA National Taxi Council’s (Santaco) last-minute withdrawal from a meeting on Tuesday, and local government officials proceeding “in the interest of doing as much foundation work as possible”. The task team held the first of 14 meetings on Monday and was supposed to meet again on Tuesday.

However, the taxi industry pulled away to engage with their members. At the heart of the matter was the continuous impoundment of minibus taxis by the City. About 14 taxis were seized at the weekend. The taxi industry expressed its unhappiness, but the City defended their action, saying it was done within the terms of their agreement and that Santaco had to inform operators to avoid confrontation between enforcement staff and the drivers.

However, a leaked email from a Western Cape staffer to Santaco leaders said: “Apparently, these vehicles were impounded because the negotiations and final agreement happened so quickly that the message hadn’t filtered down to operational command properly. The City has now ensured that all officers are properly informed.” Santaco secretary Ryno Saaiers said Monday's meeting mostly covered internal issues. “The impoundments of the weekend where vehicles were impounded under cases not covered under the agreement were discussed. The meeting further requested the postponement of the planned Task Team meeting that was scheduled for (Tuesday).

“This was needed to allow the leadership to engage with the members as to what precisely was agreed upon in the agreement with the government,” he said. According to Saaiers, after engagements with members, the talks began on approaching the court for intervention. The Cape Times has learned that the task team might possibly not meet this week again, but sometime next week.