The latest World Drug Report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has found that trafficking of Methamphetamine, better known as tik, is on the increase in Africa. The UNODC report stated that seizures of the drug were reported by 26 countries in the region in the period 2011–2021 – almost triple the number in the period 2000–2010 and accounting for almost half of all the countries in Africa.

“The overall largest aggregated quantities of methamphetamine seized in the region over the past decade were in Mozambique and South Africa, followed by Nigeria,” the report read. According to the report, the cheap, easy and fast production of synthetic drugs has radically transformed many illicit drug markets. “Criminals producing methamphetamine – the world’s dominant illegally manufactured synthetic drug – are attempting to evade law enforcement and regulatory responses through new synthesis routes, bases of operation, and non-controlled precursors.”

The provincial department of social development noted the report said tik has “been one of the most abused substances in the Western Cape particularly for a number of years”. The department has allocated R108.8 million to its Substance Abuse, Prevention and Rehabilitation programme in the 2023/2024 financial year. This includes subsidies to six in-patient treatment centres in the province, which provide treatment for both adults and youth between the ages of 13-18 years of age. The total bed spaces are 671.

At the Toevlug Centre in Worcester, centre manager, Theresa Rossouw, highlighted there has been an increase in the number of patients requiring subsidised beds, while the number of private and medical aid patients was low. Rossouw believes this is indicative of a global economic decline since COVID-19, trickling down into communities. Anti-drug organisation, People Against Gangsterism and Drugs, said drug abuse has been on the increase as users find themselves in desperate situations.

Pagad social welfare department spokesperson, Zoghrah Kriel, said all drugs seem to be in demand on the Cape Flats. “We find ourselves in this situation due to circumstances that people are finding themselves in. The high unemployment rate is leaving people in communities at a total loss and sadly resorting to drugs. “Pagad runs an outpatient program where we offer life skills and going into (user) backgrounds through a genogram, by doing this we can immediately see where the issues are stemming from.

“We are inundated with calls for help for a family member on drugs. One of the biggest problems are rehabs that are costly - people cannot afford it. Government is clearly failing the people,” said Kriel. For more information about the Department of Social Development (DSD) Substance Abuse services, call the toll-free number 0800 220 250 or visit the nearest DSD local office.