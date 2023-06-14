Cape Town - Public protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, made damning claims in a media briefing where she laid bare allegations of bribery and extortion allegedly involving members of Parliament (MP) on Tuesday. She alleged MPs were involved in soliciting a R600 000 bribe from her husband, David Skosana, in order to “manipulate or make” her impeachment inquiry “go away”.

Skosana had lodged a complaint of extortion with the police against ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina, Richard Dyantyi, who chairs Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry, and the late ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson. In his statement, Skosana claimed he was told to “make available a sum of R200 000 each for Joemat-Pettersson, Dyantyi, and Majodina so they could “manipulate or make the impeachment proceedings go away”. The Hawks said an investigation into the matter was ongoing.

Ignoring a warning from Parliament’s ethics committee not to make public the alleged audio recordings between her husband Skosana and Joemat-Pettersson, Mkhwebane played snippets of the recordings, promising there was more to come. She further listed some key statements allegedly made by Joemat-Pettersson, including that there was a predetermined outcome for her impeachment, and that both Dyantyi and Majodina were allegedly “very angry that they were not made ministers and were therefore prepared to frustrate the impeachment process until the end of her term”. While Joemat-Pettersson’s cause of death is not yet known, Mkhwebane made numerous claims that she would still be alive today “if the legislature, the executive, and the judiciary, as well as the ANC/ DA alliance, had complied with their constitutional obligations”. She added that “the courts are with Ramaphosa”, alleging that these words were spoken by Joemat-Pettersson.

Mkhwebane said all the evidence had been handed to the Hawks. “Even the most biased or stupid person would tread carefully in the face of such overwhelming and mutually reinforcing evidence,” she said. While Majodina did not respond to the allegations on Tuesday, Dyantyi said he would not respond to hearsay.

“I await real evidence, not defamatory gossip. I am ready to subject myself to the relevant institutions when called upon. I have no time for hearsay. I remain focused and resolute on concluding the important work of the inquiry,” he said. Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said Parliament had received several media invitations to react to the claims made by Mkhwebane. “The National Assembly Speaker and Parliament will not engage in public mudslinging with anyone, particularly when it involves ongoing investigations by various institutions, including Parliament. Engaging in such would be fruitless, counterproductive, and would undermine the truth-seeking efforts of these institutions.

“Furthermore, engaging would show a lack of sensitivity and respect to the bereaved family, who are still coming to terms with the passing on of Ms Tina Joemat-Pettersson,” Mothapo said. Director at the School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University, Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu, said the allegations were not to be taken lightly. “The allegations are unfortunately associated with the chairperson of the committee that should hold Mkhwebane accountable; this is not just an ordinary person with ANC membership. It is also the head of ANC in Parliament who is accused of being part of the bribery. These are people who should hold the executive accountable,” he said.