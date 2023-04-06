Cape Town - The Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority (W&RSETA) says it will comply with the recommendations of the Public Protector, following findings made in an intervention report relating to maladministration. This follows a complaint by Breede Valley informal trader Zelda Baxter, in which she detailed how the W&RSETA and then national Department of Trade and Industry (DTIC) allegedly unduly delayed delivering infrastructure and equipment for the Upliftment Project in the province.

The R17 million project, which ran in the 2015/2016 financial year, was aimed at informal traders in the Western Cape, but due to factors including the formation of the new national Department of Small Business Development (DSBD), the project was delayed by seven years. Baxter reported the matter to the Public Protector in 2019. It was established in the Public Protector report that some engagements and deliverables relating to the Upliftment Project could have been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Baxter and other informal traders received their infrastructure and equipment in January 2022. In its report, the Public Protector found both W&RSETA and the department failed to ensure business continuity following the suspension of the project manager. “The failure to share information with regard to the status of the project with Baxter and other informal traders breached the promotion of the values and principles stipulated in section 195(1) of the Constitution, in particular, the provision that the public must be timeously provided with accurate information and in a manner to foster transparency in public administration.

“The evidence established that the delay to deliver the infrastructure and equipment support to beneficiaries of the project was caused by the change of portfolio and the formation of a new department, which inherited the administrative and operational functions from the DTIC. “The further delay was as a result of the suspension of the project manager and the placing of the W&RSETA under administration without proper business continuity.” The Public Protector recommended the DSBD and W&RSETA develop standard operating procedures, a communication strategy and business continuity plans.

W&RSETA spokesperson, Martha Shingane, said: “(We have) not received the report of the Public Protector referred to in the inquiry and will await its official release to study the outcomes and recommendations. The SETA has fully co-operated with the investigation of the Public Protector.” DSBD did not respond to enquiries by deadline.