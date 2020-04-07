1 492 home screened in Khayelitsha, Happy Valley – plea not to stigmatise those infected

Cape Town – Two Khayelitsha residents who were expecting to be home screened for Covid-19 yesterday were disappointed to learn that officials had finished in the area at the weekend. Residents said they were told they would be screened yesterday, with Sinethemba Honono saying he was disappointed. “I came here ready to get screened and I had already made peace with whatever the result; this is disappointing,” he said. By last night the Western Cape had 475 recorded Covid-19 infections, of which four were from Khayelitsha. Premier Alan Winde’s spokesperson, Bianca Capazorio, said: “The Khayelitsha and Happy Valley screenings were very successful, and we were able to screen 1 492 people in these areas. We will make announcements of further screening dates and sites in due course.”

A 23-year-old from the area who recently recovered from the virus said she was living in fear as her neighbours had not taken kindly to her having contracted it.

The Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) has condemned ill treatment of those who test positive for Covid-19.

KDF chairperson Ndithini Tyhido congratulated the first patient and wished her well on her recovery.

“The KDF also wishes to call on all community members to desist from stigmatising people who test positive with the coronavirus, or any other disease for that matter.

"Let us all treat one another in the spirit of ubuntu, especially those among us who could be infected with this virus,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gugulethu Development Forum general secretary Vincent Domingo has pleaded with residents to stay inside, saying many are still on the streets and not abiding by the lockdown regulations.

He wrote that he was concerned that there was a lot of movement in the area during the day.

“We are highly disappointed and we plead with the community members to stay home,” he wrote.

Cape Times