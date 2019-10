1 500 traffic fines issued in Milnerton area amid protests









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The City’s Traffic Service has issued more than 1 500 fines during public transport operations in the Milnerton area in the last week. The operation started on September 23, with taxi operators responding with violence after some had their vehicles impounded. Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said despite this, traffic officials persisted and recorded the following: • Served 432 warrants valued at R1 043 200 • 22 warrant arrests

• 2 driving under the influence/reckless and negligent driving arrest

• 118 taxis impounded

• 1 583 fines issued for various transgressions

"The most recent operation was during peak hour this morning. A lot has been said in recent days, particularly claims that the City is unfair towards taxi operators in that area," Smith said.

"We will reiterate once more, that law enforcement happens across the metropole – whether in the public transport sector or other road users.

"So to play the victim card is really disingenuous. Just the outstanding warrants served is an indication of the lawlessness and disregard for the law."

Comming on the violence in Dunoon, Smith said on Friday: "The City of Cape Town has deployed considerable resources to assist SAPS with the ongoing unrest and vandalism in the Dunoon/Milnerton area.

"Taxi drivers and owners believe that they should not be fined or arrested for offences and that the City should engage them first in discussions about these offences. This is a preposterous proposal.

"Public transport operators and owners need to realise that the law applies just as much to them as every other motorist and that they have a larger burden of responsibility than anybody else on the road. Their conduct is a disgrace."