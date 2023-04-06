1 664 people killed between April-December 2022: only three convicted

Cape Town - Of 701 murder cases in which 1 664 people were killed between April and December 2022, only three suspects have been convicted. This is according to Police Minister Bheki Cele, who provided the conviction stats in response to questions by FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald, who asked about the number of mass murder incidents, murders as well as arrests and convictions.

Cele said that 1 664 people were murdered between April and December 2022, and 388 suspects were arrested with cases before court. Groenewald noted that murders increased from 438 incidents and 1 009 deaths in 2019/20, to 769 incidents and 1 791 deaths in 2021/22. “Most incidents and deaths occurred in KwaZulu-Natal, with Gauteng following closely,” Groenewald said.

“With a murder rate five times the world average (7/100 000, and South Africa: 36/100 000), the prevalence of mass murder and other serious crimes in South Africa, the problems in the police force, and the inability to successfully prosecute criminals, it is clear that government is failing to protect the country's people against criminals,” said Groenewald. He added that the latest crime statistics showed that crime was out of control. He said Cele had to be held accountable.

Action SAs director of Community Safety, Ian Cameron, said the “entire criminal justice system was at a complete failure to execute its sole duty.” “It is no wonder we see a murder rate of 84 people per day; murderers know there will be no consequences for their brutal actions. “Cele’s admission of failure is a slap in the face of people like Siphokazi Booi - whose dismembered and burnt body was found in a bin in September 2021 – in whose murder case there is still no justice. Her case was postponed for the third time today. Will her murderer ever be convicted?” he asked.