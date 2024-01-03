1 703 babies born on New Year’s Day

More than 1 700 babies were welcomed into the world at public health facilities across the country on New Year’s Day. While Health Minister Joe Phaahla extended congratulatory messages to the mothers who gave birth on the special day, he also highlighted concerns around teenage pregnancy as a societal problem which required all hands on deck.

Department spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said the minister urged fathers and family members of the mothers to support mothers during this time “as it takes a village to raise a child”. “The first bundles of joy were born exactly at midnight at public health facilities in Limpopo, Western Cape and North West provinces. The country has also recorded at least 190 teenage mothers on the day as compared to 145 teenage mothers who (gave birth on Christmas Day). The youngest mothers at 14-years-old gave birth in Kwazulu Natal and Eastern Cape provinces,” said Mohale. Mohale said some teen mothers are likely to face critical social issues like poverty and poor education outcomes with potential to contribute to poor health challenges and child welfare.

“The Department of Health, in collaboration with sister departments like Social Development, Basic Education and other stakeholders including Higher Health, Love Life and Soul City will intensify sexual and reproductive health awareness campaign countrywide targeting both school-going and out of school youth to empower them with health education and the dangers of early sexual debut, unprotected sex, and other risky sexual behaviours apart from teenage pregnancy,” said Mohale. In the Western Cape, 253 babies were born at various public health facilities on January 1 - the first being a boy born at Mowbray Maternity Hospital. Provincial health authorities said 146 newborn girls and 107 boys were welcomed. Three sets of twins were among them, said Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness spokesperson, Megan Davids, born at Grabouw Community Health Centre, Tygerberg Hospital and Paarl Hospital respectively.

Health and Wellness MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, said: “With 1 January signalling the beginning of a new year, we as the Department of Health and Wellness are truly blessed to be entrusted with the delivery of these young ones. As the parents begin this new chapter of their lives, we encourage them to take note of the importance and impact the first 1 000 days has on a child’s life.” Gauteng recorded 412 babies born on New Years Day, while in Limpopo 199 babies were born, in Mpumalanga 156 babies born, and in the North West 112. KwaZulu-Natal saw 260 births, the Eastern Cape 200, the Free State 68 and Northern Cape 43.