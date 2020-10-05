1 killed, 2 children wounded in alleged gang shooting

Cape Town - Two children were injured in an alleged gang shooting that claimed the life of a 28-year-old Hanover Park man at the weekend. During the shooting, seven people – including a girl and boy, aged 5 and 6 – were wounded when unknown gunmen opened fire in Galilee Court on Saturday. This as police are also investigating the circumstances leading to the death of a 24-year-old man and his 3-year-old brother. They were shot and killed in a car in Kraaifontein last week. About the Hanover Park shooting, police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said: “Philippi police are investigating murder and attempted murder cases, following a shooting incident at Galilee Court, in Hanover Park on Saturday afternoon, by unknown gunmen. “A 28-year-old man was found dead on the scene, with a gunshot wound to the head. Seven other people were wounded in the shooting and taken to hospital, including a 5-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy.”

She said that the motive for the shooting was believed to be gang related.

Ward councillor Antonio van der Rheede said the incident was one of many that made residents feel unsafe in their community.

“The loss of life has a traumatic effect on all of us and it affects our children who play on the streets, who at times become casualties.

“It is unacceptable that innocent people get caught in the crossfire. We appeal to law enforcement agencies to protect our people, especially the children.”

Van der Rheede said the community was distraught that incidents like this kept recurring, saying that it affected the environment that children grew up in and had lasting psychological effects on their upbringing.

Meanwhile police said no arrests have been made so far after a shooting in Kraaifontein on Thursday in which a 24-year-old man and his 3-year-old brother were killed.

“The circumstances surrounding the death of a 24-year-old male and his 3-year-old brother are being investigated, after they were shot and killed inside a VW Polo, in Ndawo and Khethelo Streets, in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein, on Thursday at around 9pm. The motive for the incident is unknown and the suspects are yet to be arrested,” police said.

Bloekombos community leader Linda Phito said residents were shocked at the murders.

“Our communities are not safe. “We need increased police visibility and mobile police stations because this is a large community.

“Gangs have also started to show opportunism and our main concern is that the children will get exposed to this and join gangs.”

Anyone with information on the murders can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 alternatively SMS Crime Line on 32211.

