10 CPUT students thrown out of a South Point residence after protesting for water and lights

Cape Town - Ten Cape Peninsula University of Technology students were given one hour to vacate their rooms at a South Point residence after protesting for water and electricity. Students at the South Point Orchard residence in Belhar were accused of a range of criminal activities including malicious damage to property, public violence, arson and interfering with the operations of the residence. Sasco chairperson Nanga Codana said the eviction was illegal. “There were complaints from students about issues of electricity, water and wi-fi, that are basic needs. The residence failed to deliver these basic services. These issues were raised and they were ignored.

“The students protested last week and 10 of them were arrested. (On Sunday) students from the building got an eviction letter from management, and they were not court-ordered eviction notices.

“There was not even a stamp on them. South Point is acting outside of the rules. In terms of the Covid-19 regulations it is clear that you cannot evict anyone, let alone without a court order.”

The amended regulations issued in terms of the Disaster Management Act state that “no person may be evicted from their place of residence, regardless of whether it is a formal or informal residence or a farm dwelling for the duration of the lockdown.”

Under level 2 a court order is needed for an eviction to take place.

Codana said the students got the letters at 4am and by 5am they were out on the street, where they slept.

“We are trying to get assistance in terms of accommodation. CPUT must come on board, they cannot just ignore the matter. We tried to call them but had no luck.

“We must also express our disappointment to the council of the university for not taking decisive action and hold CPUT management accountable for maladministration as per the instruction from the portfolio committee.”

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said they were aware of the evictions.

“The eviction must be seen in context. These students are accused of a range of criminal activities including malicious damage to property, public violence, arson and interfering with the operations of the residence.

“Some of the accusations include holding staff members hostage, endangering the lives of the building manager and his family and stoning vehicles.

“Criminality of this sort cannot be condoned and we respect the service provider’s right to take legal action. We must also protect the rights of the majority of students and staff to live, work and study in peace without the fear of being intimidated by a minority group,” Kansley said.

South Point building management had not responded to questions by the time of publication yesterday.

