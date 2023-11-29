10 tips before resigning

Shafeeka Anthony With the year-end looming, many of us are assessing our career prospects and considering whether this may be an appropriate time for a job change.

You may feel stifled in your current position, reluctant to return to the office after working from home, or fed up with difficult work relationships and micro-managers. Perhaps you’re ready for new challenges and opportunities to earn more, upskill and build your professional network. Changing jobs is a major decision, however. Its impact goes far beyond the workplace and the lure of a higher salary. Before quitting your job, do your homework and consider factors such as your prospective new employer’s work benefits, potential workload, and skills development opportunities.

You may be enticed by a higher salary, but keep in mind that this could entail moving into a higher tax bracket, a longer commute, or less downtime with family and friends. It’s vital to consider multiple factors before giving notice. Timing Instead of a job change, you may need a holiday to regain perspective. Identify the reasons for your dissatisfaction, and make a decision when you feel relaxed and refreshed. Goals Consider your long-term personal and career goals – and determine if the new job aligns with them. Consult a mentor or trusted adviser to make an informed decision.

Current contract Review the fine print in your current job contract. Take into account restrictions such as restraint-of-trade agreements barring you from working for a competing company or with current customers for a set period. Company benefits Review the overall compensation package on offer including medical aid, retirement benefits, bonuses, company shares, and perks such as an in-house gym. It’s advisable to consult a financial planner when making this assessment. Corporate culture Research your prospective employer’s culture. Search for information on the company website, read media articles, and check social media reviews.

Tax implications Consult a tax professional to ensure you’re up to date with tax laws, particularly if you’re considering moving overseas. Work-life balance Evaluate the expected workload and work hours. Will longer hours and extensive travel affect your personal life? Development What new skills and experiences do you stand to gain? Does the company fund or reimburse further studies?

Job security How stable is the new company and the sector in which it operates? Emergency fund Ensure you can cover your living expenses for at least three months. You may incur unexpected costs in a new job, it may not meet your expectations, or you could be retrenched. However, it is not advisable to cash in your retirement fund. Rather transfer your payout to a retirement annuity, your new company’s fund, or a preservation fund.