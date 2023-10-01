Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has revealed that a total number of 214 prisoners applied for medical parole in the past three years. At least 100 prisoners were granted medical parole during the same period, Lamola said.

“The total number of offenders who applied for medical parole and were recommended for medical parole by the Medical Parole Advisory Board in the past three financial years is 100,” he said. “The total number of offenders who applied for medical parole and not recommended by the Medical Parole Advisory Board in the past three financial years is 91,” he said. Lamola was responding to parliamentary questions from DA MP Janho Engebrecht, who asked about the number of prisoners that applied for medical parole in the past three years and were granted and denied parole.

Engelbrecht also enquired about the prisoners that were denied and granted parole who have since passed on. “It should be noted that a total of 15 offenders passed on before the medical parole application process could be finalised, six for review and two were released on normal parole,” Lamola said. Lamola’ response also showed that 25 prisoners have since died prisoners after they were denied parole between 2020-21 and 2022-23.

However, a total of 3 751 prisoners who were granted parole have died. In 2020-21, there were 1 121 prisoners that were granted medical parole and died. There were 1 104 in 2021-20 and 1 336 in 2022-23.

Earlier this year, it was reported that more than 34 000 prisoners who were out on parole have violated their parole conditions. Lamola had said most of the cases happened in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. The cases reported of parole violations were from 2020 to January this year.