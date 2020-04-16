10111 emergency call centre closed in Maitland after two staffers test positive

Cape Town – The 10111 emergency call centre in Maitland, Cape Town, has been closed after two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. According to national police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo, the call centre was closed at 4pm yesterday after staff from separate shifts had been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus. However, calls to the centre were being rerouted to various cluster command centres to ensure that service delivery continues. Evacuation, screening and testing and decontamination processes were conducted at the centre. “We are just waiting for the 48 hours to pass, so we should have the call centre up and running by 6pm on Friday again,” Naidoo said.

The quarantine of the Flying Squad and the 10111 call centre in the Western Cape means no vehicles and members of the unit will be able to perform patrols.

“One of our members yesterday told me he showed flu systems on Sunday and went to a doctor. However, he came to work on Monday and Tuesday, manned radio control and went out on patrols with colleagues,” said Ronel Stander, the provincial Solidarity organiser, the Daily Maverick reported.

"The entire unit went into a panic mode and several members went immediately for testing at Tygerberg Hospital,” said Stander.

Four police officers have tested positive in the Western Cape and 15 nationally.

The Athlone police station was forced to close its doors at the weekend after a warrant officer tested positive for Covid-19. The station has since reopened its doors.

A Hermanus police member also tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week. Cluster commander of the Overberg district Donovan Heilbron said when the positive case was confirmed, officials immediately evacuated the police station.

Police have disputed claims that there was a lack of personal protective equipment within its ranks and that this had contributed to the increase in the number of officers infected with Covid-19.

Cape Times