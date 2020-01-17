File picture: Armand Hough /African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Capetonians and visitors to the Mother City won't be able to celebrate International Cableway Day in the requisite manner – gale-force winds have led to it being closed on Friday morning. "We are closed: adverse weather conditions. Temperature at the top is mild, wind strength is gale force, visibility poor," the Table Mountain Cableway posted on Twitter.

An iWeather update on the Table Mountain area at 9.33am stated: "In the last few minutes the wind was south-westerly (SW) at an average speed of 26km/h, reaching up to 102km/h and a low of 13km/h.

"The gust strength is 89.37km/h above the minimum speed."

A strong south-easter is expected to rage until next week Friday and cableway visitors will be crossing their fingers that they will be able to ascend Table Mountain by cable car. Otherwise they will have to resort to climbing the likes of Platteklip Gorge, among others.