11 Museums in the Western Cape burgled and vandalised

Cape Town - A total of 11 museums in the Western Cape were vandalised and burgled since 2019. This was revealed by the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS), in reply to a DA question in the legislature.

The affected museums are Bartolomeu Dias Museum, Caledon Museum, CP Nel Museum, Drostdy Museum, Fransie Pienaar Museum, Genadendal Museum, George Museum, Hout Bay Museum, Lwandle Migrant Labour Museum, Old Harbour Museum, and Worcester Museum. The incidents ranged from minor vandalism to more serious break-ins and theft. Where theft occurred, it was mostly items made from metals such as brass, copper, iron, silver and aluminium, as well as office equipment.

DA provincial spokesperson on Cultural Affairs and Sport, Gillion Bosman, said the damages amounted to around R500 000. “As custodians of our history, it is crucial for communities to come together and denounce these acts of criminality. “Museums play a vital role in preserving our heritage and serve as important educational and cultural institutions.

“The DA urges every citizen to recognise the importance of safeguarding these buildings that stand as living testimonies to our past. “It is imperative that swift justice be served, ensuring that those responsible for these senseless acts are held accountable,“ he said. The Western Cape DCAS says it has taken several measures to mitigate such incidents, including the provision of armed response teams, CCTV surveillance systems, and alarm systems.