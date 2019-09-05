Stop gender-based violence protesters held back by barbed wire and a heavy police contingent outside the CTICC on Thursday, where the World Economic Forum on Africa summit is being held. Photo: Courtney Africa / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Students arrested for public violence during yesterday's protests against gender-based violence in the CBD have been released and appeared in court on Thursday. Police confirmed that 11 students (eight females and three males) arrested for public violence outside the World Economic Forum on Africa summit at the Cape Town International Conference Centre (CTICC) were all released early today on a warning to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court this morning.

Actor and comedian Siv Ngesi, the driving force behind #SAShutDown, tweeted a video (see below) of the protesters leaving Cape Town Central police station, saying: "Finally released at 1am! 10am we march again to Parliament #SAshutdown."

Police were again on high alert on Thursday, especially at the CTICC, which was cordoned off with barbed wire, and at Parliament, as protesters marched between the two venues over violence against women.

Thursday's protests were more peaceful than yesterday, when water cannons, stun grenades and pepper spray were fired.

However, police arrested a male near the CTICC during lunchtime, with protesters demanding that he be released.

UCT suspended lectures for the rest of the week on Wednesday so students and staff could attend protests and memorial services.

Vice-chancellor Mmamokgethi Phakeng said UCT would provide transport for 200 students to attend 19-year-old Uynine Mrwetyana’s funeral in the Eastern Cape at the weekend.

