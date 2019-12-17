12 more swimming pools open to the public in Cape Town









City of Cape Town’s Recreation and Parks Department has increased the number of public swimming pools that are open to the public to 28. Picture: City of Cape Town/Supplied Cape Town – The City of Cape Town’s Recreation and Parks Department has increased the number of public swimming pools that are open to the public to 28. Initially, 16 facilities were opened in September, while others were still undergoing repairs and maintenance. Currently, 28 of the 35 public swimming pools are open. These are: Athlone, Bellville South, Blue Downs, Bonteheuwel, Brown’s Farm, Delft, Eastridge, Emthonjeni, Goodwood, Hanover Park, Kensington, Khayelitsha, Langa, Lentegeur, Long Street, Manenberg, Mnandi, Muizenberg, Observatory, Parow North, Retreat, Ruyterwacht, Sea Point, Strand, Vulindlela, Wesfleur, Wynberg and Westridge. Work is still under way at Morningstar and Trafalgar Park. It is hoped that these facilities will be open later this month. The Bellville, Elsies River, Newlands, Parow Valley and Ravensmead swimming pools will not be operational this season due to extensive renovations.

"We’ve worked very hard to open more of our swimming pools, particularly considering that the operations at many of the facilities were curtailed during the drought," said the City’s mayoral committee member for community services and health, Zahid Badroodien.

"This year, we have been facing a new challenge, as a result of load shedding. When the power is off, the pool pumps are unable to operate, which means it impacts the water quality.

"So, should there be more load shedding, swimming pools may close at short notice or open later than scheduled to allow us to ensure the best possible water quality.

"We ask the public to please be patient and cooperate with our staff who are trying to ensure the best possible experience for visitors to these amenities."

Water quality is a non-negotiable safety standard, the City added, which is used to determine whether a pool can be opened to the public or not.

"Pools will not open or might even be closed when the water quality does not meet minimum quality standards. Pool staff have no discretion over this and must adhere to the set standard at all times."

Showers at all public amenities and ablutions will be switched off again this summer and waterless hand sanitisers will be provided at most public washrooms.

"While we are better off now than we were two years ago, the fact is that we still need to be water-wise. This will be the third summer that we have these particular measures in place and it seems to have gone over reasonably well.

"Again, we ask the public to please work with us by carrying hand sanitizer in their beach bags and showering at home after their beach or pool visit," said Badroodien.

