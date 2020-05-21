13 suspects held over murder of four men in Eastern Cape

Cape Town – Thirteen men between the ages of 29 and 67 have been arrested at Mbentse location in the Eastern Cape following the murder of four men on Wednesday. A 9mm pistol with 21 rounds, believed to have been used in the incident, was confiscated, the SAPS said in a statement on Thursday. They will appear at the Qumbu Magistrate's Court on Friday, facing four counts of murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Acting Eastern Cape police commissioner Major-General Andre Swart commended the officers for the speedy arrest. Also yesterday, two men were arrested just outside Middelburg in the Eastern Cape with a shipment of mandrax and dagga, which are estimated to have a street value of R4 million.

In the Northern Cape, two men, aged 21 and 25, were arrested by the Kuruman highway patrol and John Taolo Gaetsewe Crime Intelligence Units at Bankhara village, outside Kuruman, at about 6am on Wednesday for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

"An operation was conducted after a tip-off from the community about the firearm in Bankhara. The house was searched and a firearm, binoculars, hand gloves and 14 live rounds of ammunition were found.

"The two men were arrested after it was established that they were in possession of an unlicensed firearm. The two will appear before the Kuruman Magistrate's Court soon on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm."

The JTG Cluster Commander, Major-General Johan Bean, applauded the Kuruman highway patrol and the JTG Crime Intelligence units for ensuring that justice was served.

Cape Times