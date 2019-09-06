File picture: Bongani Shilulbane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Thirteen train security guards who embarked on an unprotected strike in June and July have been found guilty before a disciplinary hearing of, among other things, neglect of duty and intimidation. By yesterday Chuma Security said they had managed to reach four of the suspended employees to deliver the verdicts, which were handed down on Tuesday.

However, three of the employees contacted by the Cape Times yesterday said they had not yet been informed of the outcomes.

Prince Zito, Ongama Zito, Avela Nomokwe and Bulelani Vabaza pleaded not guilty to charges of unauthorised absence, gross misconduct, neglect of duty, intimidation, contract jeopardy, and breach of trust.

The matter began on June 21 this year when about 300 Chuma Security employees took part in a march.

According to the charges, the majority of Chuma Security employees had embarked on an unprotected strike and marched to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s (Prasa) office in Cape Town to hand over a memorandum, calling for security and cleaning personnel to be insourced.

The finding states that on June28 a Dr M Mokwena, the acting head of group corporate security, had responded that Prasa could not accede to the demand. The strike then intensified and on July 2 the employer issued a notice to all employees to refrain from continuing with the strike.

“The employer conducted disciplinary hearings for employees who embarked on the unprotected strike, and several employees were dismissed.

"A small number of employees persisted with the strike and allegedly resorted to intimidation and embarked on a campaign to disrupt the operations of Prasa CT,” the disciplinary papers read.

Prasa then, through its lawyers, launched an urgent application to interdict the 13 employees from intimidating, threatening, and/or kidnapping.

An interim order was granted on July15. The hearing chaired by Mark Hess, director of Swartz Hess Attorneys found both Zitos, Nomokwe, Vabaza and the nine others guilty of the charges in Goodwood.

It also found they had failed to engage with Prasa and the unions before embarking on the action.

Yesterday the Zitos and Vabaza said they had not been informed of the outcome. Nomokwe could not be reached for comment.

Katriena Barry, who represented Chuma Security, said the finding was fair.

“We nearly lost our contract with Prasa and were penalised nearly R900 000,” Barry said.

Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani said they could not comment on internal processes.

Appropriate sanctions are now being drafted, and are expected to be submitted by next week.

Cape Times