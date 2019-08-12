File picture: Henk Kruger / Cape Argus.

Cape Town – The City’s Metro Police Department and Traffic Service made 167 arrests in the last week, which included 132 for drunk driving over the long weekend and others caught with drugs, stolen property and illegal firearms. The Metro Police Department arrested a total of 102 suspects – 79 for driving under the influence of alcohol at various locations, including Somerset West, Macassar, Mfuleni, Nyanga, Philippi East, Ravensmead and Goodwood, the City said on Monday.

Officers also arrested 15 suspects for possession of drugs, five for the illegal possession of firearms, one for arson and two for the possession of a stolen motor vehicle and house- and car-breaking implements.

Last Monday, officers were on patrol in Hanover Park when a woman flagged them down and pointed out that her son was trying to set her house alight. Officers arrested the 29-year-old suspect on a charge of arson.

Items confiscated by the Metro Police Department included: three 9mm pistols; a 9mm gas gun; one imitation firearm; 19 rounds of ammunition; various quantities of tik, dagga and mandrax tablets; and 51 smartphones.

"In a society already saturated with illegal firearms, the increased use of imitation firearms is of grave concern," said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

"The average person is unable to tell the difference, but that matters little as it remains an extremely traumatising experience that is being exploited by criminals.

"We call on the courts to take these factors into consideration when dealing with these cases, and to send a strong message that it will not be tolerated."

Officers also assisted 13 motorists who had experienced mechanical breakdowns on the N2, R300, Spine Road and Baden Powell Drive and issued 462 traffic and by-law fines.

Cape Town Trafficmade 65 arrests, impounded 11 vehicles and issued 755 fines for various offences. One of those arrested was a 43-year-old taxi driver with 61 outstanding warrants valued at R135 800.

During a series of illegal street racing operations in Delft, Khayelitsha, Athlone and Mitchells Plain over the weekend, officers arrested 53 motorists for drunk driving and 11 for reckless and negligent driving.

"Metro Police and Traffic officers arrested 132 drunk drivers between them over the weekend. The continued disregard for law and order is staggering, but frankly, not unsurprising.

"While convictions are not the City’s responsibility, we will attempt, going forward, to try and cast a spotlight on the conviction rate, because the manner in which some motorists behave, suggests they believe there are no consequences for their actions."