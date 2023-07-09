132 vehicles impounded for alleged illegal dumping

As illegal dumping continued unabated across the city, at least 132 vehicles allegedly involved in illegal dumping have been impounded by law enforcement. The City’s Law Enforcement Department impounded 47 vehicles allegedly involved in illegal dumping between July 2021 to March 2022, with the figure increasing to 132 in the period July 2022 to March 2023, representing an increase of 181%.

The City of Cape Town said fines issued in terms of the integrated waste by-law also increased from 3 898 to 10 599, representing an increase of 171%. While builder’s rubble and general waste remained the most common items dumped, officers also noted an increase in the amount of medical waste and perishable foodstuffs like meat being discarded. Among the hot spot areas, the City said, were Dunoon, Wallacedene, Elsies River, Atlantis Industria, Wynberg, Retreat, Parkwood, Vrygrond, Muizenberg, Strandfontein Road, Eerste River, Blackheath, Blue Downs, Kalkfontein, Wesbank, Kuils River, Duinefontein Road, Old Lansdowne Road, Swartklip Road, Philippi East, Eisleben Road and AZ Berman Road in Mitchell’s Plain.

Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith said: “Illegal dumping is more than just an eyesore, it also presents health and safety risks to surrounding communities, and costs the City millions each year to clean up. We appeal to the public to please report illegal dumping if you witness an incident. Take photographs of the vehicle involved, and make a note of the licence plate and the location, so that our staff can follow up.“ “I also remind residents to use reputable service providers to cart away waste or rubble from their properties, and to impress upon them to use designated waste drop off facilities and not the nearest street corner or open piece of land. Illegal dumping has many hidden costs. We’ve seen how it contributes to localised flooding during heavy weather episodes, so it is in everyone’s best interests to work together to stop this despicable practice,” said Smith. The fine for illegal dumping is R2 500, while the vehicle impoundment release fee is R8 700.

Should the same vehicle be impounded a second time, the release fee is R11 700 and R17 400 for a third offence. Illegal dumping in progress can be reported to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre at 021 480 7700. Alternatively, the public can share tips for a potential reward via the City’s 24-hourr tip-off line at 0800 110 077.