1.3m birds culled in Western Cape

At 1.3 million birds were culled in the Western Cape between April and June 2023, as the H7 high pathogenicity avian influenza continued to circulate in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, the Free State and Limpopo provinces. Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer said while no cases had been reported from farmers in the province since June, poultry owners were encouraged to remain vigilant.

“Biosecurity is the cornerstone of disease prevention and farmers, and poultry producers should continue to be vigilant in their biosecurity measures to prevent potential virus introduction from wild birds or their faeces,” said Meyer. State veterinarian, Dr Laura Roberts, said between April and June, 1 569 702 birds had been exposed to the virus, with 1 398 757 culled. Roberts said the affected farms had been depopulated, cleaned and disinfected twice.

“In the past three months, the Western Cape hasn’t experienced any further outbreaks in the commercial poultry industry. “Five of the outbreaks reported in the period between April and June were resolved. “The quarantine was lifted, and the outbreaks were reported as resolved and disclosed to the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) and the World Organisation of Animal Health (WOHA) respectively.

“Quarantine of the sixth farm has been lifted and the final report submitted to DALRRD. “On the final farm, all houses have been cleaned and disinfected and after the second round of cleaning and inspection, the state veterinarian will recommend the lifting of quarantine and submission of the final and closing report to WOHA,” said Roberts. Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza, last week met with retailers to discuss the impact of avian flu in South Africa.

This, as the National Agricultural Marketing Council (NAMC), released its food price basket costs for August 2023, which found increased pricing of eggs and chicken. Didiza’s office said the main impact of the avian flu outbreak on consumers was on the supply of eggs. “The minister is focusing on measures to improve the availability of egg supply to consumers and simultaneously putting measures to contain the spread of the disease.

“The minister is embarking on the efficiency improvement in issuing import permits for egg products to ensure sufficient supplies for consumers.” Although the risk of avian flu to humans remained low, the Western Cape Department of Agriculture advised the public against touching dead birds. “Poultry products from grocery stores are safe for human consumption. We do, however, advise caution when handling or slaughtering potentially infected poultry - gloves, a mask and eye protection should be worn.