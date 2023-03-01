14 passengers in hospital after petrol bomb attack on Go George bus

Cape Town - Fourteen people were treated for injuries including burn wounds and shock, after the bus they were in was petrol bombed in Pacaltsdorp, George on Wednesday morning. The George municipality confirmed that a petrol bomb was thrown into a Go George bus in Protea Road, Pacaltsdorp.

“According to early reports, 14 passengers have been taken to hospital by ambulance - five of them have been treated for burn wounds and nine for shock. “The SA Police Service is investigating the incident,” the municipality said in a statement. Go George manager Morné Lakay said they will assist police with information and CCTV footage to bring the perpetrators to book.

The bus service in the area and all other routes remained fully operational. Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said the motive for the attack was unconfirmed. “I strongly condemn this morning’s petrol bombing of a Go George bus in Pacaltsdorp, where 14 passengers were treated on the scene and transferred to the George Provincial Hospital.

“The motive for the attack is unconfirmed at this time,” Mackenzie said. He added that he had engaged with Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez to arrange for counselling and social support for the victims. “My thoughts are with the driver and passengers who were affected by this traumatic incident.