14-year-old arrested for Eerste River teen murder

Police have confirmed the arrest of a 14-year-old boy in connection with the murder of Naeema Marshall in Eerste River on Monday.
Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the 14-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday and will appear in court once charged.
Earlier, Van Wyk said Anti-Gang Unit detectives were investigating the murder of Naeema after a shooting was reported at a premises in Budhi Crescent, New Forest Village on Monday at about 1pm.
Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said Kleinvlei police registered a murder case following a shooting incident where a 14-year-old girl was fatally wounded.
“The suspect fled the scene. The motive for this shooting incident is unknown.
“The case was transferred to Anti-Gang Unit detectives for further investigation. Anti-Gang Unit detectives investigating the murder and gang operational teams are since (Monday) night in the area busy with tracing operations.”
A New Forest Village community leader who asked to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation said the community lived in fear because of persistent shootings.
“Shootings have been going on for a very long time in New Forest Village, people are scared to walk in the area and the gangsters are taking over the community.”
Anyone with information on the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 0860010111, or SMS Crime Line on 32211.
