14-year-old arrested for Eerste River teen murder

Police have confirmed the arrest of a 14-year-old boy in connection with the murder of Naeema Marshall in Eerste River on Monday. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the 14-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday and will appear in court once charged.

Earlier, Van Wyk said Anti-Gang Unit detectives were investigating the murder of Naeema after a shooting was reported at a premises in Budhi Crescent, New Forest Village on Monday at about 1pm. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said Kleinvlei police registered a murder case following a shooting incident where a 14-year-old girl was fatally wounded. “The suspect fled the scene. The motive for this shooting incident is unknown.

“The case was transferred to Anti-Gang Unit detectives for further investigation. Anti-Gang Unit detectives investigating the murder and gang operational teams are since (Monday) night in the area busy with tracing operations.” A New Forest Village community leader who asked to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation said the community lived in fear because of persistent shootings. “Shootings have been going on for a very long time in New Forest Village, people are scared to walk in the area and the gangsters are taking over the community.”